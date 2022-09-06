Paragon Bank bolsters SME lending broker team with new appointment

Paragon Bank business development manager Carole Luck. Credit: Paragon Bank.

Paragon Bank has announced the appointment of Carole Luck as business development manager to strengthen its SME lending broker team.

In the new role, Luck will manage the Southwest region and report to Paragon SME Lending head of broker Ian Galbraith.

The lender hopes that the team will benefit from Luck’s experience as it works to build deeper relationships with its broker network and explore new opportunities.

Before joining Paragon, Luck worked at Haydock Finance as a regional broker manager. She also worked at Close Brothers Asset Finance as a broker relationship manager.

Paragon noted that with the experience in previous roles and career background, Luck aligns with the firm’s business development strategy within the SME Lending team while expanding opportunities with existing and new clients.

Luck said: “I am delighted to join the broker team at Paragon and to be working within a progressive and customer-focused business. I am looking forward to developing existing broker relationships and making new ones to promote and grow the asset finance business across the region.”

Galbraith said: “I am really pleased to welcome Carole into our broker team covering the Southwest area. With Carole’s significant asset finance experience, she will offer support to our brokers in their delivery for SME customers.”

Paragon Bank is a subsidiary of the Paragon Banking Group, which has more than £13bn in assets under management and manages over 450,000 customer accounts.