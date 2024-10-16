The partnership between OSBF and Shawbrook Bank began in 2019. Credit: chaylek/Shutterstock.

One Stop Business Finance (OSBF) has expanded its financial facility with Shawbrook Bank to £20m ($26m) to provide flexible funding solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK.

This increase will enable OSBF to further grow its loan book and extend services to a broader range of businesses.

OSBF, known for offering tailored funding options, caters to the diverse needs of SMEs. Its services range from working capital solutions to more complex financial instruments like revolving credit facilities, as well as bridging and development loans.

The partnership between OSBF and Shawbrook Bank began in 2019. Initially, Shawbrook provided a £3m facility to fund OSBF’s bridging and development finance book.

The facility has been progressively increased to meet the growing demands of OSBF’s business, with the latest enhancement from £15m to £20m.

OSBF stated that the additional funds will enable it to maintain its profitable trajectory, providing financial support to more businesses and contributing to their long-term success.

OSBF managing director Andrew Mackenzie said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to strengthen the partnership we established with Shawbrook in 2019.

“This additional funding line complements our private money, ensuring we have the resources needed to deliver our goal of becoming a national lender.

“It is vital that we remain focused on providing our friendly, flexible funding solutions to support business growth, especially for those who find it difficult to secure cash through traditional avenues.

“Our commitment to helping SMEs thrive starts with our people, which is why Shawbrook is the ideal partner for our ongoing journey. Luke and the team at Shawbrook go above and beyond to understand our products, the businesses we support, and the core of our operations, fully embracing our strategic growth plans.”

Shawbrook director of Speciality Finance Portfolio Management Luke Randell said: “One Stop Business Finance provides essential support to the UK’s SMEs, and we are thrilled to assist them in their next phase of growth. The senior team has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and strategic management throughout our partnership, and we look forward to seeing how they advance the business further.

“Their management expertise, strong track record and solid security structure are crucial elements in the ongoing success of this collaboration.”

OSBF, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, has lent over £120m to more than 500 clients. Its lending model is supported by a combination of high-net-worth individuals, smaller private lenders and institutional backing from entities like Shawbrook.