After the growth of Ogilvie Fleet’s contract hire and salary sacrifice products in the last 18 months, Ogilvie has boosted its teams with the appointment of two new hires.

Helen Asher has joined Ogilvie’s MiSalarySacrifice in the role of account development manager, while Roxanne Stones joins as a new business development manager, to support the business’s growth with corporate fleets operating cars and light commercial vehicles.

Coming from a background in corporate leasing, beginning at Mercedes-Benz Corporate before setting up her own brokerage and consultancy, Helen enjoys an in-depth knowledge of the company car and staff benefits sector.

With more than 16 years of experience with the leasing and OEM industry, Stones has an understanding of both sides of a customer’s relationship, and how to optimise this knowledge.

Both are UK-wide roles, which will see Ogilvie working to strengthen relationships with existing customers, whilst utilising Ogilvie’s award-winning services to develop new business opportunities.

Asher commented: “Salary sacrifice brings with it many benefits to both the driver and employer. The ability to enjoy a brand-new vehicle for an affordable, fixed monthly cost, while both parties save money on tax is a win-win situation and I look forward to helping Ogilvie further build its customer base in this rapidly growing area.”

On her appointment, Stones said: “Customer service is a true passion of mine, and Ogilvie Fleet really embodies this as a company. Ogilvie has a real ‘can-do’ attitude and while it is a large company with a great standing in the marketplace, its independence means it remains flexible, which ultimately benefits the customer.”

Nick Hardy, sales & marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet said: “We are pleased to welcome Helen and Roxanne onto the Ogilvie Fleet team. With the combined knowledge of the industry, and the specialist background in contract hire and leasing that both share our customers will benefit from their expertise, customer service focus and enthusiasm.”

Why climate equipment finance has immense potential