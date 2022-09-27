View all newsletters
  News
September 27, 2022

Novuna Business Finance launches guide for brokers to start own book funding

Novuna Business Finance is part of Mitsubishi HC Capital. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Novuna Business Finance has launched Block Starter Guide aimed at a broker who wants to become a funder.

The launch comes as the new research from the Novuna Business Finance business barometer highlights the importance of finance for the small business sector.

Novuna’s offering will help brokers wishing to expand their business by funding the agreements themselves, which would otherwise be outsourced to a funder.

Novuna Business Finance block manager Richard Underwood said: “We are passionate about helping brokers who wish to step into the world of own book lending, especially at a time when finance is critical to small businesses.”

Novuna Business Finance structured and wholesale manager Janine Harman said: “The Block Starter guide will offer pointers and considerations that will hopefully bring our brokers ambitions to become a funder to fruition. We’re really looking forward to helping our brokers and prospective customers begin their journey to help SMEs get the funding they need.”

Novuna Business Finance is engaged in offering business asset finance to SMEs and large corporations across the UK.

These include hire purchase, finance lease solutions, stocking and block discounting provided via brokers, vendor organisations, manufacturers and direct to the business community.

With more than £1.6bn in assets, the financing provider operates across sectors ranging from transport and agriculture to construction and manufacturing. Novuna Business Finance is part of Mitsubishi HC Capital, which has more than £60bn in assets.

