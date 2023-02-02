The NACFB Expo 2023 returns to Hall 3A at Birmingham’s NEC on Wednesday 14th June 2023, with free registration available.

The event caters to brokers and professionals working in commercial finance.

With more than 130 lenders already confirmed to exhibit, delegates will be able to visit stands from lenders offering asset-based lending, unsecured business loans, invoice and cashflow financing to all manner of property loans including buy-to-let and commercial mortgages as well as bridging and development facilities.

Other exhibitors include service providers selected for the value they add to the modern commercial finance broker, including lawyers, accountants, and technology platforms.

Becky McGarrity, events manager at the NACFB said: “We’ve worked hard to redesign the hall so that we can accommodate more exhibitors without losing any of the regular features that delegates expect. There is a growing waiting list of service providers hoping to secure one of only a few remaining stands.”

NACFB Expo 2023

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty will host the day’s conference. Details of seminars, speakers and panellists will be announced over the coming weeks.

NACFB Chair, Paul Goodman, said: “The NACFB Commercial Finance Expo is a great opportunity for brokers to catch up with industry peers, deepen lender relationships and make valuable new connections.

“Last year over 1,700 intermediaries attended alongside some 500 representatives from lenders and service providers. The atmosphere was electric both in the exhibition hall and in the conference theatre where it was standing room only for most of the day.”

Norman Chambers, managing director of the NACFB said: “With the closure of more than 5,000 branches of high street banks since 2015, the importance of the intermediary route to market can only grow. The NACFB Expo is the perfect platform for brokers and lenders to meet, discuss transactions, and explore how they can increase their support in helping the UK’s small businesses to access much-needed finance.

“The team is working hard to build upon last year’s success. I think delegates will be pleasantly surprised with some of the enhancements we have planned,” he added.

Find out more at: www.commercialfinanceexpo.co.uk

