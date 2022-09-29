Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022: finalists revealed

Wraps taken off finalists for 11 categories

The finalists for the Motor Finance Awards 2022, to be hosted in Berlin at the Ritz-Carlton on 20 October, have been revealed.

The winners will be announced on the day of the Awards, which will take place in the evening after the Motor Finance Europe Conference 2022.

The organisers would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.

Award categories and finalists

Captive Finance Company of the Year

Mobilize Financial Services

Daimler Truck Financial Services

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

Close Brothers Motor Finance

MotoNovo Finance

Non-Bank Lender of the Year

First Citizen Finance DAC

Propel Finance

Advisory Firm of the Year

KPMG WPG AG

Berylls Strategy Advisors

Legal Provider of the Year

Stephenson Harwood

Shoosmiths

Digital Innovation of the Year

FCA Bank

ALD Automotive

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)

CRIF GmbH

AutoTrader / AutoConvert

BONAFiDEE

Zoot

Parkopedia

Evolution Funding

Best Finance Product of the Year

Ailleron AG

Evolution Funding

Best Pandemic Response Initiative

Quiktrak

Evolution Funding

Close Brother Motor Finance

iVendi

Best Mobility Solution

FCA Bank / Leasys / Drivalia

Mobilize Financial Services

Best ‘ESG / Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

FCA Bank

CRIF GmbH

