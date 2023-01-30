The UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider, Bibby Financial Services has appointed Martin King as head of corporate sales, strategy and partnerships.

Martin joins BFS from BOOST&Co, where he developed growth and venture debt funding for SMEs. Prior to this, he held senior ABL roles with Lloyds Bank and NatWest Group.

Stephen Hand, UK Head of Sales for Bibby Financial Services, said: “BFS is in growth mode and with more than £1bn of funding capacity, we have an incredible opportunity to support SMEs and the intermediary community in 2023 and beyond. Attracting someone of Martin’s calibre is A testament to our new sales strategy and ambition.”

BFS’s Corporate team is responsible for structuring ABL and cashflow facilities for businesses seeking £1m to £10m of funding. Working with corporate finance advisors, debt advisors, private equity, brokers, accountants and insolvency practitioners, the team supports a range of requirements including working capital and cashflow funding for growth and expansion, mergers and acquisitions, MBIs, MBOs, refinancing and restructuring.

Martin King said: “With our strong family heritage, financing legacy stretching back more than four decades, and a reputation for supporting businesses through the economic cycle, BFS is well-placed to help SMEs overcome challenges and take advantage of opportunities today.

“I’m delighted to join at such an important time for the corporate financing sector and a time when there’s a real opportunity to partner with the intermediary network to boost funding for UK SMEs.”

BFS is the UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider and supports nearly 8,500 SME clients globally through its invoice finance and asset finance solutions. In addition, its product range includes Foreign Exchange, Export and Trade Finance, as well as specialist finance for the construction sector.

Martin King added: “BFS is the place to be right now. We have a fantastic team, great products and a hungry ambition to support businesses. I’m looking forward to meeting new and existing clients and intermediary partners over the coming weeks.”

Martin joined BFS on 9 January.