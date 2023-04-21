Invoice finance and ABL advisory firm, Loxbear Advisory, has appointed Tansy Cunningham as director.

Cunningham has over 20 years’ experience working in the invoice and trade finance industry, gained from past roles at Bibby Financial Services, Time Finance and Metro Bank.

In those roles, Tansy has led initiatives that include new product and business model innovations, software implementations and upgrades, and internal audit and acquisition due diligence.

Alongside Cunningham’s appointment comes a new purpose strapline for Loxbear ‘Empowering Evolution Together’ to reflect the company’s focus on working with its clients to evolve and improve performance and efficiency by providing practical advice, training and support that delivers tangible, sustainable commercial advantage.

Alex Hilton-Baird, director and co-founder of Loxbear Advisory, said: “With such an impressive track record at implementing productive change and improving existing processes during her previous roles within the sector, Tansy’s hands-on experience will be immensely valuable when supporting our clients.

“As well as this experience, Tansy brings a number of exciting ideas on ways to enhance our offering to the invoice finance industry at such a crucial moment in its evolution. Whilst operational efficiency, agility and improvement are going to be key for lenders in the period ahead, so too will the need to deliver a product that exceeds clients’ expectations in terms of value, usability and ease.

“I’m looking forward to working together with Tansy and our clients to empower evolution efficiently and sustainably.”

Tansy Cunningham said: “I know firsthand how important it is for lenders in the sector to be able to adapt and evolve in line with client requirements and expectations whilst managing risk, but also how challenging that process can be. To have an experienced and specialist advisory firm alongside you can make a real difference, whether the goal is to optimise a business opportunity, manage change or navigate a complex project or transaction.”