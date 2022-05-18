Leaseurope to blow 50th-anniversary trumpet in Portugal

Leaseurope, the trade body representing the European leasing and automotive rental industry, will celebrate its fiftieth year representing the industry during its annual convention in Portugal in October.

In a statement, the group said: “This is a significant milestone for our Federation, our members, as well as for the leasing and automotive rental community across Europe.”

Founding

The European Federation of Leasing Company Associations was founded in 1972. There were 13 founding Member Associations of Leaseurope that represented the equipment leasing associations from: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Since April 2006, Leaseurope has been an umbrella body representing both the leasing and automotive rental industries in Europe.

The goal of the founding members was to be able to meet with practitioners from around Europe to share best practices and market information in a sector that was relatively new. Additionally, Leaseurope was a vehicle to promote the leasing product and make European policymakers aware of the benefits of leasing. Since then, the industry and our Federation have grown significantly, the group said in a press release.

FLA & Brexit

The UK’s decision to withdraw from the European Union on 31 January 2020, ending its 47-year EU membership, precipitated a decision by the UK’s Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) to no longer be a member of Leaseurope in January 2022.

The BVRLA (British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association) has continued to be a member of the organisation.

Portugal conference

Today, Leaseurope represents 43 member associations across 31 countries, bringing together national associations throughout Europe representing bank-owned, captives and independent lessors as well as long and short-term automotive rental companies.

The scope of products by the membership ranges from hire purchase and finance leases to operating leases of all asset types (automotive, equipment and real estate) and also includes the rental of cars, vans and trucks.

Patrick Beselaere, chair of Leaseurope (and CEO and global head of ING Lease), said: “As the voice of the leasing and automotive rental industry in Europe, Leaseurope has been very active over the last fifty years in representing and promoting the industry across a wide range of policy issues, publishing valuable insights on our sector, and providing a platform for our expansive network to share and collaborate.

“We would like to thank all the member associations, Board members and industry experts who have so generously contributed to the work of the Federation over the years.

“We plan to celebrate this milestone anniversary with our members and the wider industry at our annual convention,” taking place on 6 & 7 October 2022 in Cascais, Portugal.

