Hampshire Trust Bank structured asset finance completes £3m asset refinance

Robert Still from Hampshire Trust Bank. Credit: Hampshire Trust Bank.

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) structured asset finance has completed a £3m asset refinance to help a container hire group of businesses.

The case was introduced by Approved Business Finance to HTB as it wanted a solution to meet the requirements of its client.

Business volumes had doubled from pre-covid levels at the container hire firm, which has also been presented with some potential acquisition opportunities, and for this purpose, it requires further liquidity.

HTB was able to support the container hire firm by refinancing some of its existing assets to release £2m, which could be used to buy further assets and have additional liquidity.

Hampshire Trust Bank head of sales, structured asset finance Robert Still said: “This facility highlights HTB’s ability to understand exactly what the business required and deliver a solution to meet all their needs. Furthermore, HTB were able to respond within tight timeframes delivering a service above and beyond the customers’ expectations. We are looking forward to working closely with them on further deals going forward.”

Approved Business Finance co-founder Rory Dunn added: “I have been involved in many cases over the years and this particular structured refinance transaction, which included non-traditional assets, was particularly complex.

“However, HTB’s ability to process multi million-pound transactions with such efficiency and commerciality is very impressive and is the reason we love to work with Rob Still and his team.”