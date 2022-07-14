Close Brothers Asset Finance has appointed Hamish Malcolm to the role of area sales manager on the Scotland team, responsible for the Highlands & Islands, and Aberdeen regions.

Hamish Malcolm

Malcolm has over 30 years’ financial services experience, the last decade of which was spent as a broker in the Highlands & Islands, where he built an extensive network of contacts among the business community. He also has an extensive background in the banking sector, including in branch, credit and business development roles.

Malcolm said: “I am really looking forward to this next chapter in my career, and I can honestly say that this is the only banking role that could have tempted me away from brokering. This is because I know first-hand how Close Brothers Asset Finance looks after its customers through all economic cycles.

“They are well known throughout the sector not only for customer care, but for the innovative ways they structure deals that work for their clients, which is something I’m particularly looking forward to.”

Jackie Cooke, managing director of the Scotland team, added: “We’ve worked closely with him for a long time and know all about what he’s capable of.

“Hamish has an outstanding reputation and network of contacts in the North of Scotland and is why this appointment couldn’t have come at a better time. Hamish joining the team sends a strong message to businesses in the region that we remain open for business and are fully committed for the long-term.”

