Carlo van Kemenade to take the helm as CEO of DLL on 14 February

Regulatory approvals clear the way

DLL, a global provider of asset-based financing, has confirmed regulatory clearance to appoint Carlo van Kemenade as chief executive officer and chairman of the executive board on 14 February.

Carlo van Kemenade has spent the past four years as CEO and chairman of the board for Obvion, one of the largest mortgage providers in the Netherlands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank.

The appointment of Van Kemenade marks his return to DLL, a company that he joined in 1990 and where he spent more than 25 years of his professional career.

During that time, he progressed through the ranks and built experience in operations, risk, IT, sales and general management, including assignments in several European countries and the US.

Related

In 2013, he was appointed chief operating officer and member of the executive board of DLL and was responsible for operations and IT activities across DLL’s entire global network.

Carlo van Kemenade said: “My return to DLL represents a very special personal and professional homecoming. I look forward to reconnecting with the many talented members of the leadership team and the wider global workforce, as well as the company’s network of valued partners and customers. DLL is well-positioned for the future, with a solid business model and new innovations on tap that will continue to deliver value for years to come.”

Berry Marttin, Rabobank managing board member and chairman of the DLL supervisory board, said: “Carlo is a dynamic and transformative leader. His selection is a clear validation of the talent that is available within the wider Rabobank Group, and it is great to see this continued exchange of people and knowledge between companies.”