British Gas and Carparison Leasing have teamed up to provide Carparison’s EV products which will include exclusive discounts.

The partnership combines British Gas’ presence and charging methods with Carparison’s automotive specialisation.

John Allen, senior EV business development manager at British Gas said: “At British Gas, we’re very excited to have teamed up with Carparison to offer home charge points helping their customers make the transition to EV as smooth and simple as possible.

“Through our partnership, we are combining […] vehicle propositions from Carparison with […] energy and carbon-saving technology from our Hive-controlled chargers installed by our […] British Gas Net Zero Engineers.”

Carparison operations director, Matt Woodward said: “Having the opportunity to work alongside the team at British Gas to deliver their customer base with […] automotive offerings is extremely exciting for us at Carparison.

“With vehicle supply gradually recovering and more and more people making the switch to electric, it’s a great time to be launching this partnership.”

Carparison customers must ask for a discount to get money off the Hive charger. They will be provided with an exclusive discount code that means they will have to pay £49 upfront and £860 after the installation of the Hive EV charger. They have the option to spread the cost with 0% APR, paying £90.90 a month over 10 months.

The Hive charger can be installed by a British Gas engineer to ensure safe installation. The charger is backed by British Gas warranty. Customers will receive the 7.4kW Alfen Eve Single S-line charger which could provide a full charge in under eight hours, depending on your EV’s battery size.

