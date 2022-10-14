Alfa in European tie-up with ITDS

Partnership with fast-growing ITDS Polska

Alfa, a global provider of software and services to the auto and equipment finance sectors, has unveiled a new partnership with ITDS, a European business and IT consultancy, for the delivery of the Alfa Systems software platform.

ITDS specialises in delivering solutions in the field of IT engineers outsourcing, software integration and fintech product development for the fintech, eCommerce and healthcare sectors. It combines the experience accumulated with in-depth knowledge of new technologies and business processes to unlock new opportunities. Working together, ITDS and Alfa will enable asset finance providers to implement Alfa’s cloud-native technology platform.

Andrew Xydeas, Alfa’s partner director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome ITDS into our European partner ecosystem. Alfa is focused on long-term partnerships such as this, and ITDS’s experience and expertise make for a powerful combined proposition.”

Charles-Alexandre Gamba, CEO, and Riadh Chaabouni, associate partner at ITDS, said: “We are proud and honoured to start a partnership with Alfa, a great technology leader in the financial industry. Our experienced IT talents are thrilled to take part in this exciting new project.”

ITDS has been active in the Polish IT market since 2016 and was ranked 176th in the FT’s list of 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Europe for 2022 (#FT1000), according to the Financial Times. The company has offices in Poland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

