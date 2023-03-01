A tax and regulation wishlist has been expanded and updated by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) today, ahead of the UK government’s Spring Budget on March 15.



The first edition of the Tax and Regulation Manifesto was created almost two years ago and the new version has been expanded from 13 to 21 points.

Key items added include greater support for electric vans, the introduction of a chargepoint regulator, alignment of public charging VAT with home charging at 5%, tax breaks for hydrogen use and the support of community charging projects to encourage local charger installation.



Paul Hollick, AFP chair, said: “Our 2021 Tax Manifesto was successful in that our number one request – to provide more information about future benefit-in-kind taxation – was achieved last year almost exactly in line with our thinking. We believe this very much shows that the government is listening to the fleet sector and we are hopeful that some of the ideas that we suggest here will ultimately be adopted.”



Hollick said that the manifesto was the result of several months of work by the AFP’s Future Mobility Steering Committee.



“Of the 21 points we suggest, several could be implemented quite easily […] Others, such as the need for discussions around a road-tolling plan, are very much strategic and part of longer-term shifts in policy.



“The results, which we believe are constructive, realistic and thought-provoking, are contained in this document. We’re releasing the manifesto now, just ahead of the Spring Budget, because this is when discussions around policy and fiscal measures affecting fleets are at their peak. We want the document to spark as much discussion as possible.”

The manifesto, which is available here, lists its 21 points as:



1. Clean Air Zones should be co-ordinated nationally

2. The “available to use” rule needs updating

3. A clear definition of occasional private use for cars is required

4. Home working definition and concessions should be extended

5. Road tolling needs to be clearly signposted

6. Parking costs should be linked to shared mobility and public transport solutions

7. Inner city parking needs to be improved.

8. Tax breaks are needed for employees taking a mobility solution…

9. …and for shared and low carbon mobility

10. … and for hydrogen

11. Clear signposting of EV initiatives is required

12. More support for electric vans

13. A national kerbside charging strategy is essential

14. Move public charging VAT to 5%, in line with home charging

15. … and VAT should be removed from home charger installation costs

16. The isolator issue on home charger installations needs to be resolved

17. Easy access to get charge points fitted

18. Chargepoint regulation

19. Review of the AER

20. Actual Cost definition for electric vehicle charging reimbursements

21. Community charging projects



Hollick continued: “Most of these points are directly related to the changing shape of the fleet and mobility sectors, specifically the practical issues that we are encountering when it comes to car and van electrification. While we appreciate that the government has achieved much in this area, there remains a lot more to be done, especially when it comes to light commercial electric vehicles.”

“What we hope to see now is that the manifesto will be considered by the fleet and mobility sectors and to hear the reaction from all parties who have an interest. It is by no means a fixed document and we are very much open to further ideas and refinements.”

