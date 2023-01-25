The Asset Finance Professionals Association (AFPA) has marked its 10th Anniversary by counting its combined charitable contributions which it said had exceed £350,000 from all of its events.

The latest such event was the IAA-organised Charity Christmas Lunch in December which raised almost £40,000.

In a statement, AFPA said: “On behalf of the AFPA Board, we would like to thank all our members, supporters and generous contributors in time and money from across the asset finance industry.

“In particular, Peter McDonnell of Cordoba Rewards for founding AFPA Trust in the teeth of the last recession and more recently John Batty of IAA Advisory for his tireless work in organising the highly successful Christmas Lunches in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.”

AFPA Events for 2023

• Lombard Reunion, 26th January – Farringdon Sports Bar & Grill

• Quiz Night, 18th May sponsored by Lti Technology – Royal Overseas League Club

• Asset Finance Partners Dinner, Royal Overseas League Club on Saturday 8th July

• Summer Networking Drinks London August, venue and date to be confirmed

• Christmas Networking Drinks Thursday 7th December venue to be agreed

• IAA Christmas Lunch at IOD Friday 15th December



“This is an exciting time for AFPA Trust

having reached this milestone and with a growing schedule of events planned for 2023. We look forward to seeing friends and colleagues from across the asset finance industry and continuing to be able to raise money for charity in these challenging times” Adrian Langford, Chair of AFPA Trust

Details for both new and renewing members can be found at: www.afpatrust.com

