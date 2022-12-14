The global banking & payments industry experienced a 51% drop in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Banco Santander with 224% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,477 banking & payments company filings.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of batteries and cybersecurity, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, Banco Santander had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 314 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings - 21% of all sentences - and an increase of 80.4597701149425% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Commonwealth Bank of Australia ’s mentions of corporate governance rose by 100% to 285 and IndusInd Bank ’s by 100% to 248.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q3 2022 was 104.