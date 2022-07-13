View all newsletters
July 13, 2022

Underwriter (Flow) Asset Finance – SE England

Underwriter (Flow) Asset Finance
South East – Hybrid working
Excellent package

This is very much a hybrid role with a split between home and office-based.

We have a new opportunity with a prestigious lender the job holder will be a key player in the growing Underwriting team focusing on FLOW business

The successful candidate will have  :

  • Experience in Underwriting Asset Finance proposals up to a value of £125K.
  • A sound analytical approach to flow underwriting
  • Pragmatic ability to shape an underwrite within confines of credit policy
  • Good understanding of commercial assets
  • Good understanding of accounting analysis
  • Analysing relevant credit reference agency searches
  • Answering the telephone and discussing proposals with BDM’s and brokers as required
  • Liaising with Brokers

Qualifications/Experience

  • Minimum 3 years of underwriting experience.
  • Detailed knowledge of motor cars/commercial vehicles.
  • Comfortable with yellow plant/Industrial equipment
  • Understanding of the sales aid industry

Contact Catherine for more information on 01279713900.

