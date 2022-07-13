Underwriter (Flow) Asset Finance

South East – Hybrid working

Excellent package

This is very much a hybrid role with a split between home and office-based.

We have a new opportunity with a prestigious lender the job holder will be a key player in the growing Underwriting team focusing on FLOW business

The successful candidate will have :

Experience in Underwriting Asset Finance proposals up to a value of £125K.

A sound analytical approach to flow underwriting

Pragmatic ability to shape an underwrite within confines of credit policy

Good understanding of commercial assets

Good understanding of accounting analysis

Analysing relevant credit reference agency searches

Answering the telephone and discussing proposals with BDM’s and brokers as required

Liaising with Brokers

Qualifications/Experience

Minimum 3 years of underwriting experience.

Detailed knowledge of motor cars/commercial vehicles.

Comfortable with yellow plant/Industrial equipment

Understanding of the sales aid industry

Contact Catherine for more information on 01279713900.