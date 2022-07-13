Underwriter (Flow) Asset Finance
South East – Hybrid working
Excellent package
This is very much a hybrid role with a split between home and office-based.
We have a new opportunity with a prestigious lender the job holder will be a key player in the growing Underwriting team focusing on FLOW business
The successful candidate will have :
- Experience in Underwriting Asset Finance proposals up to a value of £125K.
- A sound analytical approach to flow underwriting
- Pragmatic ability to shape an underwrite within confines of credit policy
- Good understanding of commercial assets
- Good understanding of accounting analysis
- Analysing relevant credit reference agency searches
- Answering the telephone and discussing proposals with BDM’s and brokers as required
- Liaising with Brokers
Qualifications/Experience
- Minimum 3 years of underwriting experience.
- Detailed knowledge of motor cars/commercial vehicles.
- Comfortable with yellow plant/Industrial equipment
- Understanding of the sales aid industry
Contact Catherine for more information on 01279713900.