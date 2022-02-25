Supplier Assurance Officer
London – Hybrid working
£35k plus benefits
Working in a business banking/lending environment The role will be responsible for ensuring the bank complies with FCA requirements for intermediary and supplier oversight by way of monitoring the financial standing, performance and compliance with the regulation of the Banks’ database of suppliers and introducers.
Key responsibilities – Supplier Assurance Officer
- Provide the first line of defence oversight activity across suppliers and introducers
- Visit existing suppliers and introducers to conduct formal audit reviews
- Prepare supplier audit reports for publication to senior management and other
- stakeholders
- To maintain, run and action the banks’ weekly ICO and FCA due diligence exception
- reports
- Liaise with the bank’s Compliance Department in relation to supplier oversight activity and audit reviews
- Personally complete Mandatory training and comply with the bank’s Code of Conduct.
- Comply with Treating Customers Fairly and Conduct Risk Obligations.
- Stakeholder relationships
- Ensure effective relationships with PCF colleagues and management, in addition to third party suppliers and introducers.
Skills and Experience
Essential:
- At least 3 years experience of working in an FCA regulated environment
- Knowledge and experience of the FCA’s Consumer Credit Sourcebooks
- Self-starter who has an ability to work on their own and can communicate well with
- brokers, suppliers and intermediaries as well as the Bank’s senior management.
- The ability to write high-quality reports will be essential
- A high level of interpersonal skills and ability to work cross-departmentally effectively, IT literate in Excel, Word and Outlook
- Attention to detail and a well-organised approach to work
For more information please contact Julie 01279713900