Working for a large independent bank that offers a wide range of business finance products. You will work alongside Credit Risk by auditing the UK’s portfolio of clients who have structured finance products with the timely delivery of high-quality audit reports.

There are two opportunities based in the South and North of England.

Your tasks and responsibilities

Aid the Heads of Credit and Structured Risk with in-life audit reports and pre-lend audits and any ad-hoc audits based on individual client’s performance.

Identify potential areas of operational, financial, or regulatory/legislative vulnerability and risk and provide feedback.

Delivering on-time high-quality audit reports that clearly set out issues found and their practical solutions.

As part of the audit process, challenge clients products, systems, governance, polices, procedures and practices against operational or best practice .requirements and/or regulatory/legislative requirements.

Apply knowledge of relevant key regulations and legislation to influence audit scope.

Conduct walkthroughs, sample testing and cover the Banks risk taxonomy across the audits life-cycle.

Contribute to the development of audit reports, policies, and processes.

Keep up to date with UK regulatory and legislative changes and incorporate the impact of future regulation and legislation on current audits.

Develop effective relationships with third parties within Structured Finance and senior management to ensure strong understanding of the clients or prospective clients.

Your knowledge, experience and skills

AAT/ACCA/CIA/CIMA or equivalent or Banking/Finance qualification/experience.

Demonstrate an understanding of carrying out the full audit cycle.

Up-to-date knowledge of non-bank financial institutions/independent funders.

Understanding of the Credit Consumer Act and the FCA’s core regulatory functions.

Ability to develop strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders.

Strong analytical and decision-making skills.

Computer literacy (Word, Powerpoint, Excel and Outlook).

Excellent communication skills both oral and written.

Business travel will be required.

A knowledge of Asset or Structured Finance is an advantage but not essential.

Salary: c£60k plus bonus and generous bank-related benefits.

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900