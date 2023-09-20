Working for a large independent bank that offers a wide range of business finance products. You will work alongside Credit Risk by auditing the UK’s portfolio of clients who have structured finance products with the timely delivery of high-quality audit reports.
There are two opportunities based in the South and North of England.
Your tasks and responsibilities
- Aid the Heads of Credit and Structured Risk with in-life audit reports and pre-lend audits and any ad-hoc audits based on individual client’s performance.
- Identify potential areas of operational, financial, or regulatory/legislative vulnerability and risk and provide feedback.
- Delivering on-time high-quality audit reports that clearly set out issues found and their practical solutions.
- As part of the audit process, challenge clients products, systems, governance, polices, procedures and practices against operational or best practice .requirements and/or regulatory/legislative requirements.
- Apply knowledge of relevant key regulations and legislation to influence audit scope.
- Conduct walkthroughs, sample testing and cover the Banks risk taxonomy across the audits life-cycle.
- Contribute to the development of audit reports, policies, and processes.
- Keep up to date with UK regulatory and legislative changes and incorporate the impact of future regulation and legislation on current audits.
- Develop effective relationships with third parties within Structured Finance and senior management to ensure strong understanding of the clients or prospective clients.
Your knowledge, experience and skills
- AAT/ACCA/CIA/CIMA or equivalent or Banking/Finance qualification/experience.
- Demonstrate an understanding of carrying out the full audit cycle.
- Up-to-date knowledge of non-bank financial institutions/independent funders.
- Understanding of the Credit Consumer Act and the FCA’s core regulatory functions.
- Ability to develop strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders.
- Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
- Computer literacy (Word, Powerpoint, Excel and Outlook).
- Excellent communication skills both oral and written.
- Business travel will be required.
A knowledge of Asset or Structured Finance is an advantage but not essential.
Salary: c£60k plus bonus and generous bank-related benefits.
Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900