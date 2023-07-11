Senior Underwriter ‒ Asset and Invoice Finance

Excellent salary and benefits

Our client is a fast-growing provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market. Direct business is funded either on its own book or placed with third-party funders. Broker-introduced business is funded by their own book. The typical transaction size is around £50k.

The business has established good funding lines and aims to grow its own book by writing additional ‘hard’ asset finance in the transaction range of £50k-£1m. Pricing is offered at competitive rates to attract good quality new business.

Due to our client’s continued success, they are looking to recruit an additional Senior Underwriter.

Your responsibilities

Underwriting higher value transactions and exposures within the credit function

Assessing, analysing and interpreting complicated financial information and undertaking affordability analysis based on various financial and non-financial information

Preparing credit papers for submissions to the Chief Credit Officer and Credit Committee (primarily Asset Finance SME loans, but also in conjunction with ABL/IF requirements)

Be open and approachable for appeal of your decisions and have the ability to see a deal when originally you may not have

Assist the credit team in achieving SLAs

Identify and implement credit policy improvements and developments

Manage manual underwriting projects, ensuring integration with other business teams

Your skills

Solid experience in lending and credit operations in the SME market

Experience working on deal mandate sizes in excess of £250k+

Understanding of Asset Finance, SME loans and ABL/IF markets

Good knowledge of key risk classes

Ability to forge mutually beneficial relationships with business unit managers

Excellent communication skills in all forms

Problem-solving aptitude

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Ability to work under pressure

Self-motivated

Computer literacy

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900