Regional Business Development Manager
North UK
£42k plus £10-15k bonus plus 2 x cars and private healthcare.
My client is well-established in the finance sector, including motor finance. They are looking for a Regional Business Development Manager
Your role – Regional Business Development Manager
- The Regional Business Development Manager will have responsibility for the identification and development of business opportunities
- You will have the objective of identifying and developing new business opportunities outside the core brands, as well as other development opportunities which may arise in future.
- You may, in addition, take on certain National responsibilities related to particular development projects as delegated from time to time by the National Business Development Manager.
- The Manager will uphold the company values and quality procedures, ensuring that all activities are conducted in accordance with the company Compliance and Risk controls and procedures.
- To ensure that a culture of support and encouragement is achieved through evidence of ongoing coaching and development of Dealers.
- Identify and develop new business channels, including but not limited to motorcar, motorcycle, leisure and broker channels.
- Develop third-party relationships where agreed with the National Business Development Manager, which may include manufacturer relationships, dealer “white label” relationships, or other third-party opportunities that can grow its business volumes.
- To participate in cross-functional business projects as and when required, with the aim of delivering value to the development function, as well as to the overall business.
Your Knowledge, experience & qualifications – Regional Business Development Manager
- A proven ability to drive growth in the business, through innovative thinking and challenging the status quo.
- Excellent knowledge of the automotive finance industry.
- A high level of numeracy, strong attention to detail, organisation, planning and motivation are essential, as is the ability to successfully manage multiple priorities and projects.
- Ability to build relationships, negotiate at board level, and influence others to optimise performance.
For more information, contact Vicky at 01279713900.