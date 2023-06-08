Office Products Vendor Finance BDM

Midlands

Salary £60k-£65k plus bonus car and exceptional benefits

Our client is fast growing lender with significant growth plans, which has led to the requirement for an additional Midlands Vendor Manager to join the sales team. The successful candidate will have a track record of winning and developing new business and converting clients to sales in the office products sector.

The role will build and develop deep relationships with key existing and targeted new partners/manufacturers. The position will require strong account management skills and good knowledge of the UK office products market. The ability to influence multiple stakeholders at all levels is a prerequisite, as is a proven track record of achievement in a large account management role.

This is a challenging and exciting sales-focused and client development role with rewards that are within your own control. The ideal candidates will have strong field sales experience within a New Business role, working on finance deals offering finance for various levels and types of office product assets.

While this is a new business position and we expect our Vendor Managers to be hunters, there are other important elements of this role, which include developing new product lines and enhancing existing offerings to maximise sales opportunities, as well as working alongside third parties either fronting the deal or getting on board with right partners.

Your Key Responsibilities

Generate new leads and follow these up together with leads generated through marketing etc.

Achievement of sales revenue targets through new business sales

The entire sales process from start to close, ensuring that the process is managed effectively

Work with management on delivering lending solutions, identifying what the client requires and how best to provide it

Establish unique solutions, including new product lines, so that the opportunity provides the company with a competitive advantage over other finance solutions

Negotiate new opportunities and work with all applicable internal functions to ensure the opportunities meet business needs

Be a sounding board for your customers; talk to them about our full range of services, asset types, new product development, project implementations etc.

Build strong trustworthy relationships with your internal colleagues to provide our customers with a strong experience across all areas of the business

Report on the sales prospect pipeline

First stage management of client purchase to handover of new client implementations

Initial account management of the client, if required, prior to handing over to the support team

Negotiate terms of proposals, prepare documentation in line with agreed procedures and submit for approval

Coordinate activities with other sales team members

Communicate and escalate potential issues/risks in a prompt and effective manner

Your Skills and Abilities

Strong level of negotiating and solution-selling skills

Ability to plan and prioritise time to ensure commitments are met in agreed timescales

Ability to influence multiple stakeholders

Proven ability to identify, qualify, develop and close leasing opportunities

Your Experience

At least five years in a leasing sales role

Experience in the asset finance leasing marketplace

Experience in the office products market preferred

Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk

Structuring and negotiating bespoke, profitable deals

Managing and developing accounts

Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market

