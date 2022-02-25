New Business Administrator
Southampton
The New Business Administrator role is a flexible role focused on supporting the efforts of the new business introduced from the fast-paced sales avenues of the company.
Reporting to the Operations Manager, the role requires a high level of accuracy, being methodical, organised with excellent attention to detail. There will be interaction with external parties including customers, brokers as well as internal departments.
Responsibilities:
- Attending to new business enquiries ensuring Credit Relationship Managers (CRM’s) and Brokers are aware of the progress of their proposals;
- Managing the administrative life cycle of proposals from receipt of financial documentation (scans or originals) through to completion and pay-out; communicating any requests for conditions or missing items for payout in a timely manner to the relevant party;
- Undertake telephone delivery checks with customers and suppliers in line with departmental procedures;
- Collate information and update in-house systems, utilising all appropriate authorised IT services
- Correctly generating documentation to ensure a smooth payout;
- Ensure that agreements are uploaded accurately to the Administration system to pass on correct information to the Customer Services Team.
- Ensuring that all payments/commissions have been documented, received and paid where relevant.
- General office administration, e.g. handling telephone calls/filing/emails.
You will need a vehicle for this role because of the location of the office.
Contact Vicky 0127971390