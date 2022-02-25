Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 25, 2022

New Business Administrator

By THC Recruitment

New Business Administrator

Southampton

The New Business Administrator role is a flexible role focused on supporting the efforts of the new business introduced from the fast-paced sales avenues of the company.

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the role requires a high level of accuracy, being methodical, organised with excellent attention to detail. There will be interaction with external parties including customers, brokers as well as internal departments.

Responsibilities:

  • Attending to new business enquiries ensuring Credit Relationship Managers (CRM’s) and Brokers are aware of the progress of their proposals;
  • Managing the administrative life cycle of proposals from receipt of financial documentation (scans or originals) through to completion and pay-out; communicating any requests for conditions or missing items for payout in a timely manner to the relevant party;
  • Undertake telephone delivery checks with customers and suppliers in line with departmental procedures;
  • Collate information and update in-house systems, utilising all appropriate authorised IT services
  • Correctly generating documentation to ensure a smooth payout;
  • Ensure that agreements are uploaded accurately to the Administration system to pass on correct information to the Customer Services Team.
  • Ensuring that all payments/commissions have been documented, received and paid where relevant.
  • General office administration, e.g. handling telephone calls/filing/emails.

You will need a vehicle for this role because of the location of the office.

Contact Vicky 0127971390

