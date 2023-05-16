KYC and Proposals Team Leader

Hybrid: Three days in the office, two days home-based

London City

Salary: £45k/£50k plus exceptional benefits

We are seeking a team leader with asset finance experience to manage a team within KYC/Proposal Management to join a prestigious lender in the asset finance sector.

Your Role ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

The successful management of the proposal workload (proposal preparation and KYC) within the Asset Finance department, ensuring excellent customer service in line with service level agreements

Responsible for the day-to-day management of the administration of the Asset Finance Proposal team to ensure proposals and KYC tasks are performed correctly and in line with service level agreement

Provide line management support, training and mentoring to all members of the Proposal & KYC team, ensuring that they have regular one-to-one meetings with clear smart objectives set and any training issues identified and flagged

Ensure team procedures and documentation are regularly reviewed, fit for purpose and being adhered to within the bank’s internal policy

Ensure all key controls are adhered to by the team and a robust risk framework is embedded within the team, including: working within agreed mandates, clear desk policy, completing compliance training within deadlines, and logging incidents and customer complaints. Challenge the relevance of established business practices and display a solutions-focused attitude to all problems faced

Work with sales, credit and brokers to achieve the AF leasing target

Ensure all new business proposals are processed in line with AF lending procedures

Ensure all approved new business proposals have customer due diligence performed in line with bank policy with any relevant escalations made to financial crime

Responsible for administrative support to the sales team for broker oversight, including the broker onboarding and review process

Responsible for AML’s ongoing monitoring of the asset finance portfolio in line with CDD procedures

Your Key Skills ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

Minimum 4-5 years of general banking experience required

Previous supervisor experience

Technical knowledge and experience of asset finance essential

Sound knowledge of banking regulations relating to asset finance

Excellent administrative skills

MS Office

AML and Financial Crime experience

Remuneration and Benefits ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

Competitive salary and bonus package

26 days holiday

2 Wellbeing Days

Contributory pension

Life insurance/income protection/critical illness cover

Private medical insurance

Season ticket loans

Excellent career development opportunities and, where appropriate, sponsorship of a relevant qualification

For more information, contact Julie Ramsay on 01279713900