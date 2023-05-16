THC Recruitment

KYC and Proposals Team Leader
Hybrid: Three days in the office, two days home-based
London City
Salary: £45k/£50k plus exceptional benefits

We are seeking a team leader with asset finance experience to manage a team within KYC/Proposal Management to join a prestigious lender in the asset finance sector.

Your Role ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

  • The successful management of the proposal workload (proposal preparation and KYC) within the Asset Finance department, ensuring excellent customer service in line with service level agreements
  • Responsible for the day-to-day management of the administration of the Asset Finance Proposal team to ensure proposals and KYC tasks are performed correctly and in line with service level agreement
  • Provide line management support, training and mentoring to all members of the Proposal & KYC team, ensuring that they have regular one-to-one meetings with clear smart objectives set and any training issues identified and flagged
  • Ensure team procedures and documentation are regularly reviewed, fit for purpose and being adhered to within the bank’s internal policy
  • Ensure all key controls are adhered to by the team and a robust risk framework is embedded within the team, including: working within agreed mandates, clear desk policy, completing compliance training within deadlines, and logging incidents and customer complaints. Challenge the relevance of established business practices and display a solutions-focused attitude to all problems faced
  • Work with sales, credit and brokers to achieve the AF leasing target
  • Ensure all new business proposals are processed in line with AF lending procedures
  • Ensure all approved new business proposals have customer due diligence performed in line with bank policy with any relevant escalations made to financial crime
  • Responsible for administrative support to the sales team for broker oversight, including the broker onboarding and review process
  • Responsible for AML’s ongoing monitoring of the asset finance portfolio in line with CDD procedures

Your Key Skills ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

  • Minimum 4-5 years of general banking experience required
  • Previous supervisor experience
  • Technical knowledge and experience of asset finance essential
  • Sound knowledge of banking regulations relating to asset finance
  • Excellent administrative skills
  • MS Office
  • AML and Financial Crime experience

Remuneration and Benefits ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader

  • Competitive salary and bonus package
  • 26 days holiday
  • 2 Wellbeing Days
  • Contributory pension
  • Life insurance/income protection/critical illness cover
  • Private medical insurance
  • Season ticket loans
  • Excellent career development opportunities and, where appropriate, sponsorship of a relevant qualification

