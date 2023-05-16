KYC and Proposals Team Leader
Hybrid: Three days in the office, two days home-based
London City
Salary: £45k/£50k plus exceptional benefits
We are seeking a team leader with asset finance experience to manage a team within KYC/Proposal Management to join a prestigious lender in the asset finance sector.
Your Role ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader
- The successful management of the proposal workload (proposal preparation and KYC) within the Asset Finance department, ensuring excellent customer service in line with service level agreements
- Responsible for the day-to-day management of the administration of the Asset Finance Proposal team to ensure proposals and KYC tasks are performed correctly and in line with service level agreement
- Provide line management support, training and mentoring to all members of the Proposal & KYC team, ensuring that they have regular one-to-one meetings with clear smart objectives set and any training issues identified and flagged
- Ensure team procedures and documentation are regularly reviewed, fit for purpose and being adhered to within the bank’s internal policy
- Ensure all key controls are adhered to by the team and a robust risk framework is embedded within the team, including: working within agreed mandates, clear desk policy, completing compliance training within deadlines, and logging incidents and customer complaints. Challenge the relevance of established business practices and display a solutions-focused attitude to all problems faced
- Work with sales, credit and brokers to achieve the AF leasing target
- Ensure all new business proposals are processed in line with AF lending procedures
- Ensure all approved new business proposals have customer due diligence performed in line with bank policy with any relevant escalations made to financial crime
- Responsible for administrative support to the sales team for broker oversight, including the broker onboarding and review process
- Responsible for AML’s ongoing monitoring of the asset finance portfolio in line with CDD procedures
Your Key Skills ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader
- Minimum 4-5 years of general banking experience required
- Previous supervisor experience
- Technical knowledge and experience of asset finance essential
- Sound knowledge of banking regulations relating to asset finance
- Excellent administrative skills
- MS Office
- AML and Financial Crime experience
Remuneration and Benefits ‒ KYC and Proposals Team Leader
- Competitive salary and bonus package
- 26 days holiday
- 2 Wellbeing Days
- Contributory pension
- Life insurance/income protection/critical illness cover
- Private medical insurance
- Season ticket loans
- Excellent career development opportunities and, where appropriate, sponsorship of a relevant qualification
For more information, contact Julie Ramsay on 01279713900