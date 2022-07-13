Financial Crime and Risk

KYC

Asset Finance

London/Hybrid

c£50,000 plus benefits

This established specialist challenger bank is going from strength to strength. As a result of growth, we are looking to recruit someone with experience in KYC, AML and Operational Risk to join a key team looking after first-line oversight. You will be responsible for oversight of the KYC, Financial Crime and AML policy implementation and the supporting processes, data and MI.

Ideally, you will also have experience in first-line assurance testing along with responsibility for managing the operational risk events for the department and testing their controls.

Experience required

Strong AML/KYC financial services experience, gained in 2nd line or 1st line roles – in Asset Finance or Development Finance.

A thorough understanding of the relevant regulations and guidance and specific experience covering onboarding of sole traders, partnerships & limited companies.

A strong understanding of corporate structures and the ability to provide guidance on KYC/CDD requirements.

A good understanding of operational processes and the mechanisms to change and improve these.

A good understanding of quality assurance processes

A team player, able to interact at both a management and team level with the ability to demonstrate a positive and engaged approach to change.

Good knowledge of the specialist lending market

Contact Catherine for more information at 1279713900.