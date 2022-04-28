Customer Support Representative

Hybrid Working

London

£24,000-£28,000

Overview

Our client is a prestigious business bank that is a great employer offering excellent career development opportunities

Essentially your role as Customer Support Representative is to support the daily operations of the Bank, ensuring a customer-centric environment while adhering to company policy and procedures. This role will include supporting personal and business customers, being the first touch for complaints, opening accounts, replying to messages, dealing with telephony queries, collating data and early-stage customer payment arrears.

The role – Customer Support Representative

Maintain excellent relationships with customers, by providing quick, intelligent, and helpful customer service.

Answering questions from our customers with honesty and positivity.

Proactively refining our operations processes and procedures, so we can continue to grow our client base without compromising our customers’ experience.

Talking directly with our customers and developing a deep understanding of what they want from a bank.

Supporting the Customer Service Manager in any areas they may require.

Data entry of postal applications

Providing support to our loan portfolio customers including early-stage arrears management

Deal with queries via phone, letter, and online messages in a professional manner showing strong communication skills at all times, providing excellent customer service

Opening accounts and updating customer details

General administration of loans, including updating details, settling agreements (including part settlements), and processing refunds.

The candidate – Customer Support Representative

We are looking for candidates with an aptitude to learn and develop a career in banking, this role will give the individual a great insight into banking.

You must be friendly, positive and organized with the ability to explain complex transactions in a simple way to customers.

Proficient use of Excel and Word.

Excellent Communicator

Strong spelling and Grammar

5 A-C at GCSE (C’s min in English and Maths)

Monday to Friday 09:00 to 17:30 with 1 hour for lunch, excellent salary and benefits

This is a hybrid role 3 days office-based and 2 days home-based Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.