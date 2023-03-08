Credit Manager – Asset Finance

Essex

Hybrid

Salary £70k-£78k plus car and great benefits

Working for a prestigious international company this hybrid-based role 2/3 days in the office offers an exceptional career opportunity responsible for the management and mentoring of Retail and Direct Sales Credit. The purpose of the role is to ensure all new business applications are underwritten prudently and managed according to Company policy and procedures and cost of risk targets.

Your role -Credit Manager – Asset Finance

Responsible for the management of credit applications principally within Hard Asset markets

To examine, analyze, underwrite and decide on each new business proposal ensuring that these are within agreed Company Credit Policies.

Produce analyses of customers’ accounts and prepare Credit Application Forms containing a detailed recommendation of the above personal underwriting authority in order that a higher sanctioning authority will be able to sanction the proposed loan.

To organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings or calls to make recommendations when necessary

Evaluate the processes to mitigate corporate risk, initiating and implementing continuous credit process improvements

Ensure policies are communicated, complied with and understood by the team

Provide accurate and timely reports in the formats and frequencies required

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies -Credit Manager – Asset Finance

Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications.

Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes, contract documentation and legal/ fiscal requirements to manage the portfolio in line with corporate goals.

Knowledge and experience in operating in a Regulated environment using all AML/KYX tools

An understanding of asset management and collections-related processes

Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player.

Excellent communication skills – both oral and written.

For more information, contact Julie 01279713900.