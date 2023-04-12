Corporate Credit Manager
Thames Valley
Hybrid (3 days in the office/2 home)
Salary £70/80k plus benefits

Our client is a provider of Corporate Asset  Finance and is a fast-moving innovative lender. They are looking for an additional Corporate Credit Manager to join their Credit Team.

Your Role – Credit Manager

You will sit in the UK Credit Team, which is responsible for asset-based facilities for Commercial and Corporate entities. Assets under review will be mostly traditional hard assets.

Your primary responsibilities would be to:

  • Carry out credit assessments and underwriting of a portfolio of asset-based facilities provided to Commercial and Corporate entities.
  • Participate in the process of structuring, underwriting and documenting credit facilities designed to meet both client and investor needs.
  • Work with asset lines ranging from £1m to £100m
  • Conduct full credit due diligence on requests for asset finance facilities, including financial and industry analysis.
  • Work closely with front office personnel to understand and structure proposed transactions and obtain the required information to complete credit applications.
  • Write credit reports in relation to requests for new Asset Finance facilities.
  • Prepare credit ratings.
  • Support monitoring of lending portfolio and highlighting key trends.

Your requirements – Credit Manager

  • Significant credit assessment/underwriting experience relating to Corporates
  • Proven track record of writing credit applications and utilising individual credit authority.
  • Responsible for credit assessment and approvals of asset finance lines ranging from £1m to £100m
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Expert knowledge of Excel

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900