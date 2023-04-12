Corporate Credit Manager
Thames Valley
Hybrid (3 days in the office/2 home)
Salary £70/80k plus benefits
Our client is a provider of Corporate Asset Finance and is a fast-moving innovative lender. They are looking for an additional Corporate Credit Manager to join their Credit Team.
Your Role – Credit Manager
You will sit in the UK Credit Team, which is responsible for asset-based facilities for Commercial and Corporate entities. Assets under review will be mostly traditional hard assets.
Your primary responsibilities would be to:
- Carry out credit assessments and underwriting of a portfolio of asset-based facilities provided to Commercial and Corporate entities.
- Participate in the process of structuring, underwriting and documenting credit facilities designed to meet both client and investor needs.
- Work with asset lines ranging from £1m to £100m
- Conduct full credit due diligence on requests for asset finance facilities, including financial and industry analysis.
- Work closely with front office personnel to understand and structure proposed transactions and obtain the required information to complete credit applications.
- Write credit reports in relation to requests for new Asset Finance facilities.
- Prepare credit ratings.
- Support monitoring of lending portfolio and highlighting key trends.
Your requirements – Credit Manager
- Significant credit assessment/underwriting experience relating to Corporates
- Proven track record of writing credit applications and utilising individual credit authority.
- Responsible for credit assessment and approvals of asset finance lines ranging from £1m to £100m
- Excellent attention to detail
- Expert knowledge of Excel
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900