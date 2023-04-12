Corporate Credit Manager

Thames Valley

Hybrid (3 days in the office/2 home)

Salary £70/80k plus benefits

Our client is a provider of Corporate Asset Finance and is a fast-moving innovative lender. They are looking for an additional Corporate Credit Manager to join their Credit Team.

Your Role – Credit Manager

You will sit in the UK Credit Team, which is responsible for asset-based facilities for Commercial and Corporate entities. Assets under review will be mostly traditional hard assets.

Your primary responsibilities would be to:

Carry out credit assessments and underwriting of a portfolio of asset-based facilities provided to Commercial and Corporate entities.

Participate in the process of structuring, underwriting and documenting credit facilities designed to meet both client and investor needs.

Work with asset lines ranging from £1m to £100m

Conduct full credit due diligence on requests for asset finance facilities, including financial and industry analysis.

Work closely with front office personnel to understand and structure proposed transactions and obtain the required information to complete credit applications.

Write credit reports in relation to requests for new Asset Finance facilities.

Prepare credit ratings.

Support monitoring of lending portfolio and highlighting key trends.

Your requirements – Credit Manager

Significant credit assessment/underwriting experience relating to Corporates

Proven track record of writing credit applications and utilising individual credit authority.

Responsible for credit assessment and approvals of asset finance lines ranging from £1m to £100m

Excellent attention to detail

Expert knowledge of Excel

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900