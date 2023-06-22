Asset Finance – Corporate Account Relationship Director

Salary and benefits OTE £100k

Working for an independent provider of Asset Finance facilities, the Relationship Director will report directly to the Regional Sales Director with responsibility for developing new asset finance business.

This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated Regional Director with a proven track record of success in the UK leasing industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground looking, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.

Your Experience:

5+ years in a leasing sales role

Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market

Experienced in structuring and negotiating deals in the leasing industry

Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk

Managing and developing accounts

Ability to work to targets and deadlines

Contact Julie for more information: 01279 713900