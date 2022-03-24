Compliance Manager – Office-Based – Sevenoaks

Monday to Friday 9am to 5:30pm

Office-Based

£50k plus bonus

This role of Compliance Manager is part of the Compliance team, and it involves a variety of tasks ensuring the company’s regulatory obligations are being met. Attention to detail and accuracy is a prerequisite, as well as a passion and drive for Compliance work. Adaptability and flexibility is a must with a can-do attitude and a willingness to learn.

Your role – Compliance Manager

To provide a business-friendly and approachable service to the business teams whilst maintaining the necessary independence

Assist in the preparation of monthly compliance reports

Assist the Head of Compliance with the identification, resolution and recording of any errors and regulatory breaches

Assist the Head of Compliance with preparing regulatory reports and notifications

Maintain and manage all information, data and records within Compliance to ensure information is readily accessible, searchable and up-to-date

Assist the Head of Compliance with the application, maintenance and evaluation of Compliance owned policies and review of policies owned by other teams as required, as well as regulatory training material

Ensure Compliance Induction Training is provided to new starters and material is kept up to date

Maintain awareness of forthcoming regulatory changes

Keep up-to-date with the Company’s products

Working on department tasks as the business requires.

Experience – Compliance Manager

Previous Compliance financial services experience

Knowledge and experience of TCF principles and practices

Knowledge and understanding of working in an FCA regulated environment

Proven ability to write detailed policies and procedures

Strong evidence of experience in the review of policies and processes

Awareness of current FCA and Consumer Credit legislation and regulations

For more information, please contact Vicky on 01279713900.