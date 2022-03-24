Compliance Manager – Office-Based – Sevenoaks

Monday to Friday 9am to 5:30pm
Office-Based
£50k plus bonus
This role of Compliance Manager is part of the Compliance team, and it involves a variety of tasks ensuring the company’s regulatory obligations are being met. Attention to detail and accuracy is a prerequisite, as well as a passion and drive for Compliance work. Adaptability and flexibility is a must with a can-do attitude and a willingness to learn.
Your role – Compliance Manager
- To provide a business-friendly and approachable service to the business teams whilst maintaining the necessary independence
- Assist in the preparation of monthly compliance reports
- Assist the Head of Compliance with the identification, resolution and recording of any errors and regulatory breaches
- Assist the Head of Compliance with preparing regulatory reports and notifications
- Maintain and manage all information, data and records within Compliance to ensure information is readily accessible, searchable and up-to-date
- Assist the Head of Compliance with the application, maintenance and evaluation of Compliance owned policies and review of policies owned by other teams as required, as well as regulatory training material
- Ensure Compliance Induction Training is provided to new starters and material is kept up to date
- Maintain awareness of forthcoming regulatory changes
- Keep up-to-date with the Company’s products
- Working on department tasks as the business requires.
Experience – Compliance Manager
- Previous Compliance financial services experience
- Knowledge and experience of TCF principles and practices
- Knowledge and understanding of working in an FCA regulated environment
- Proven ability to write detailed policies and procedures
- Strong evidence of experience in the review of policies and processes
- Awareness of current FCA and Consumer Credit legislation and regulations
For more information, please contact Vicky on 01279713900.