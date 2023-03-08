Complaints Officer
£25k-£26k
Solihull
Hybrid working with at least one day a week to be based in the office

Are you looking for a new challenge? Do you have good rapport-building skills? My client’s Customer Relations team are seeking someone to help them review and respond to customer complaints. Could this be the role for you?

Your role -Complaints Officer

To build positive relationships with customers, third-party businesses, trade bodies and regulators. You will be required to represent the Group in a highly professional manner, dealing with customer concerns sympathetically and positively whilst ensuring that contractual service standards are achieved.

Duties and responsibilities -Complaints Officer

  • Receive and effectively manage incoming complaint-related calls
  • Review new complaints to ascertain the suitability to resolve immediately over the telephone
  • Telephone customers to gain information, conciliate, negotiate and build a rapport
  • Action non-standard complaints including ‘high profile’ on all portfolios
  • Fully investigate the background of customer complaints
  • Ensure that all complaints are resolved to complete satisfaction
  • Produce an effective, well-written final response letter that will close the complaint
  • Work closely with other team members, providing assistance where required, to ensure that team targets are consistently achieved
  • Manage, organise and update information on computer systems and paper files to enable precise records to be maintained and accurate statistics to be produced for management information purposes

Skills -Complaints Officer

  • Excellent communication and customer service skills
  • Good attention to detail with an emphasis on producing high volumes of work with accuracy and efficiency
  • A disciplined approach to work, ensuring that deadlines are always met
  • Ability to organise and prioritise workload

Qualifications and experience

Grade C or above GCSE (or equivalent) in English and Mathematics.

Working hours

37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm (one hour for lunch).

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.