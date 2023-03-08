Complaints Officer

£25k-£26k

Solihull

Hybrid working with at least one day a week to be based in the office

Are you looking for a new challenge? Do you have good rapport-building skills? My client’s Customer Relations team are seeking someone to help them review and respond to customer complaints. Could this be the role for you?

Your role -Complaints Officer

To build positive relationships with customers, third-party businesses, trade bodies and regulators. You will be required to represent the Group in a highly professional manner, dealing with customer concerns sympathetically and positively whilst ensuring that contractual service standards are achieved.

Duties and responsibilities -Complaints Officer

Receive and effectively manage incoming complaint-related calls

Review new complaints to ascertain the suitability to resolve immediately over the telephone

Telephone customers to gain information, conciliate, negotiate and build a rapport

Action non-standard complaints including ‘high profile’ on all portfolios

Fully investigate the background of customer complaints

Ensure that all complaints are resolved to complete satisfaction

Produce an effective, well-written final response letter that will close the complaint

Work closely with other team members, providing assistance where required, to ensure that team targets are consistently achieved

Manage, organise and update information on computer systems and paper files to enable precise records to be maintained and accurate statistics to be produced for management information purposes

Skills -Complaints Officer

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Good attention to detail with an emphasis on producing high volumes of work with accuracy and efficiency

A disciplined approach to work, ensuring that deadlines are always met

Ability to organise and prioritise workload

Qualifications and experience

Grade C or above GCSE (or equivalent) in English and Mathematics.

Working hours

37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm (one hour for lunch).

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.