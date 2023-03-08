Complaints Officer
£25k-£26k
Solihull
Hybrid working with at least one day a week to be based in the office
Are you looking for a new challenge? Do you have good rapport-building skills? My client’s Customer Relations team are seeking someone to help them review and respond to customer complaints. Could this be the role for you?
Your role -Complaints Officer
To build positive relationships with customers, third-party businesses, trade bodies and regulators. You will be required to represent the Group in a highly professional manner, dealing with customer concerns sympathetically and positively whilst ensuring that contractual service standards are achieved.
Duties and responsibilities -Complaints Officer
- Receive and effectively manage incoming complaint-related calls
- Review new complaints to ascertain the suitability to resolve immediately over the telephone
- Telephone customers to gain information, conciliate, negotiate and build a rapport
- Action non-standard complaints including ‘high profile’ on all portfolios
- Fully investigate the background of customer complaints
- Ensure that all complaints are resolved to complete satisfaction
- Produce an effective, well-written final response letter that will close the complaint
- Work closely with other team members, providing assistance where required, to ensure that team targets are consistently achieved
- Manage, organise and update information on computer systems and paper files to enable precise records to be maintained and accurate statistics to be produced for management information purposes
Skills -Complaints Officer
- Excellent communication and customer service skills
- Good attention to detail with an emphasis on producing high volumes of work with accuracy and efficiency
- A disciplined approach to work, ensuring that deadlines are always met
- Ability to organise and prioritise workload
Qualifications and experience
Grade C or above GCSE (or equivalent) in English and Mathematics.
Working hours
37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm (one hour for lunch).
Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.