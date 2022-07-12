Commercial Vehicle Finance – Key Account/Brand Manager

Excellent salary and package

UK location – flexible

Our client is a prestigious manufacturer in the Commercial Vehicle Finance sector with the role is essentially developing Key Accounts contract to hire business with major operators and dealers and also as this person to own the brand and be a brand ambassador to the vehicle Sales team.

You will be required to be active in participation and drive for all initiatives and campaigns – both Key Account and flow business and the ability to develop Financing solutions and adapt our processes in order to improve the FS value proposition on Key Account deals

Key skills required

Proven track record in achieving Asset Finance sales targets within a complex business environment

Successful experience in B2B negotiation at senior levels

Must have successful experience in delivering front-line sales, particularly in the provision of Asset Finance

Specific knowledge and experience of the contract hire product and the “bundling” of service products to achieve customer satisfaction

Fleet/ Dealer/ Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer background ideally

Ability to use Microsoft Office software applications or similar packages

Previous experience in the captive vendor finance environment

The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment

Package

Excellent basic salary

20% salary bonus with acerated bonus for over target performance

The role comes with a company car, 25.5 days holidays (+bank holidays), medical insurance, life insurance commencing at 4x salary, pension starting at 3% EE and 6% ER, a wide range of flexible benefits to opt-in (dental, critical illness, gymflex etc)

Please contact Julie Ramsay on 07831 774489 or email Julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk