Collections Team Leader

Hybrid Working

North London

My client, an independent finance lender dedicated solely to high-end vehicle finance, is seeking a diligent and organised Collections Team Leader who has the ability to prioritise work in a fast-paced environment. You will need to be able to chase late collections activities in line with Company policy. Outstanding attention to detail and communication skills are paramount. You will need to have extensive knowledge of regulated and Unregulated agreements.

Your responsibilities

Making outbound collection calls in a professional manner while keeping and improving customer relations.

Lead a team and their workloads

Deal with high balance delinquent accounts to negotiate and manage to a resolution

Resolve client-billing problems and accounts receivable delinquency, applying good customer service in a timely manner.

Review and monitor assigned accounts and all applicable collection reports.

Provide timely follow-up on payment arrangements.

Mail correspondence to customers to encourage payment of delinquent accounts.

Person Specification

The ideal candidate for this position will have a minimum of 3 years of consumer collections experience including interaction with a large customer base.

Strong communication, problem-solving and analytical skills required

Ability to work independently and adapt to a fast-changing environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Excel and Word.

Experience in a financial services environment is preferred but not required.

Must have attention to detail with an eye for accuracy.

Creative, self-disciplined and capable of identifying and completing critical tasks independently and with a sense of urgency.

Remuneration

Base salary of £30k – £38k depending on experience & private health insurance and pension.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.