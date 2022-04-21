Collections Executive
Hybrid Working
North London
My client, an independent finance lender dedicated solely to high-end vehicle finance, is seeking a diligent and organised Collections Executive who has the ability to prioritise work in a fast-paced environment to early arrears collections activities in line with Company policy. Outstanding attention to detail and communication skills are paramount.
Your responsibilities – Collections Executive
- Making outbound collection calls in a professional manner while keeping and improving customer relations.
- Resolve client-billing problems and accounts receivable delinquency, applying good customer service in a timely manner.
- Collect customer payments in accordance with payment due dates.
- Identify issues attributed to account delinquency and discuss them with management.
- Review and monitor assigned accounts and all applicable collection reports.
- Provide timely follow-up on payment arrangements.
- Mail correspondence to customers to encourage payment of delinquent accounts.
Person Specification – Collections Executive
- The ideal candidate for this position will have a minimum of 2 years of consumer collections experience including interaction with a large customer base.
- Strong communication, problem-solving and analytical skills required
- Ability to work independently and adapt to a fast-changing environment.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office including Excel and Word.
- Experience in a financial services environment is preferred but not required.
- Must have attention to detail with an eye for accuracy.
- Creative, self-disciplined and capable of identifying and completing critical tasks independently and with a sense of urgency.
Remuneration – Collections Executive
Base salary of £22k – £28k depending on experience & private health insurance and pension.
Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.