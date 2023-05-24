Business Development Manager ‒ Invoice Finance
Excellent salary, bonus, car and benefits OTE £120k plus
Remote

We are working with a prestigious lender looking to hire an Invoice Finance Originator – a mid-level individual who already has origination experience. You will suit this role if you are looking to help build up an IF function.

  • Present our clients offering to potential clients predominantly through telephone contact
  • Be responsible for lead generation and convert inbound enquiries
  • Develop new business relationships with potential clients by offering our products via superior customer service
  • Achieve productivity and sales budget KPIs set out by the Company
  • Develop an understanding of customer requirements to offer a client-focused service
  • Adhere to FCA Conduct rules and Core Responsibilities relating to the Sales function and the role
  • Create and be accountable for all client quotes and proposals
  • Understand your client’s requirements and price transactions accordingly
  • Perform your role with a positive and constructive attitude within the team environment
  • Ensure all compliance regulation and legislation is adhered to where relevant
  • Interact professionally with the Head of, Team Managers, and the various support teams
  • Any other request deemed reasonable from your line manager
  • Ability to work independently and pro-actively
  • A high degree of self-motivation and desire to drive success
  • Demonstrate a commitment to achieving the highest standards
  • Strong IT, customer service, organisation and time management skills
  • Ability to create and maintain strong client relationships, communicate with clients and key stakeholders
  • Ability to negotiate effectively and influence decisions
  • Good understanding of the products offered (invoice finance) and the markets
  • Understand the risks associated with your job and what that means for you, our customers and our business.

Your skills ‒ Business Development Manager ‒ Invoice Finance

  • Prior IF sales experience gained within a financial services environment would be advantageous eg. insurance, lending, business-to-business.
  • Three years of prior sales experience
  • Knowledge of invoice finance
  • Computer literacy
  • Analytical skills
  • Knowledge of the financial sector

Package and benefits are negotiable for the right candidate!

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900