Business Development Manager ‒ Invoice Finance

Excellent salary, bonus, car and benefits OTE £120k plus

Remote

We are working with a prestigious lender looking to hire an Invoice Finance Originator – a mid-level individual who already has origination experience. You will suit this role if you are looking to help build up an IF function.

Present our clients offering to potential clients predominantly through telephone contact

Be responsible for lead generation and convert inbound enquiries

Develop new business relationships with potential clients by offering our products via superior customer service

Achieve productivity and sales budget KPIs set out by the Company

Develop an understanding of customer requirements to offer a client-focused service

Adhere to FCA Conduct rules and Core Responsibilities relating to the Sales function and the role

Create and be accountable for all client quotes and proposals

Understand your client’s requirements and price transactions accordingly

Perform your role with a positive and constructive attitude within the team environment

Ensure all compliance regulation and legislation is adhered to where relevant

Interact professionally with the Head of, Team Managers, and the various support teams

Any other request deemed reasonable from your line manager

Ability to work independently and pro-actively

A high degree of self-motivation and desire to drive success

Demonstrate a commitment to achieving the highest standards

Strong IT, customer service, organisation and time management skills

Ability to create and maintain strong client relationships, communicate with clients and key stakeholders

Ability to negotiate effectively and influence decisions

Good understanding of the products offered (invoice finance) and the markets

Understand the risks associated with your job and what that means for you, our customers and our business.

Your skills ‒ Business Development Manager ‒ Invoice Finance

Prior IF sales experience gained within a financial services environment would be advantageous eg. insurance, lending, business-to-business.

Three years of prior sales experience

Knowledge of invoice finance

Computer literacy

Analytical skills

Knowledge of the financial sector

Package and benefits are negotiable for the right candidate!

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900