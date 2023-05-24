Business Development Manager ‒ Invoice Finance
Excellent salary, bonus, car and benefits OTE £120k plus
Remote
We are working with a prestigious lender looking to hire an Invoice Finance Originator – a mid-level individual who already has origination experience. You will suit this role if you are looking to help build up an IF function.
- Present our clients offering to potential clients predominantly through telephone contact
- Be responsible for lead generation and convert inbound enquiries
- Develop new business relationships with potential clients by offering our products via superior customer service
- Achieve productivity and sales budget KPIs set out by the Company
- Develop an understanding of customer requirements to offer a client-focused service
- Adhere to FCA Conduct rules and Core Responsibilities relating to the Sales function and the role
- Create and be accountable for all client quotes and proposals
- Understand your client’s requirements and price transactions accordingly
- Perform your role with a positive and constructive attitude within the team environment
- Ensure all compliance regulation and legislation is adhered to where relevant
- Interact professionally with the Head of, Team Managers, and the various support teams
- Any other request deemed reasonable from your line manager
- Ability to work independently and pro-actively
- A high degree of self-motivation and desire to drive success
- Demonstrate a commitment to achieving the highest standards
- Strong IT, customer service, organisation and time management skills
- Ability to create and maintain strong client relationships, communicate with clients and key stakeholders
- Ability to negotiate effectively and influence decisions
- Good understanding of the products offered (invoice finance) and the markets
- Understand the risks associated with your job and what that means for you, our customers and our business.
- Prior IF sales experience gained within a financial services environment would be advantageous eg. insurance, lending, business-to-business.
- Three years of prior sales experience
- Knowledge of invoice finance
- Computer literacy
- Analytical skills
- Knowledge of the financial sector
Package and benefits are negotiable for the right candidate!
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900