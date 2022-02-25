Broker Manager – Asset Finance

Base salary up to £85,000 plus commission and benefits

Remote/home-based

Related

Our client, an innovative, established bank is looking to grow their asset finance sales team.

The primary responsibility of this role is the business development and management of existing broker relationships as well as sourcing and establishing new broker/introducer relationships.

It’s important that you have experience as a Broker Manager in working with a bank lessor environment that sources business through brokers. You should have a broad range of credit and structuring experience across a wide range of business and asset types. Ideally working on transactions at £1m + you will be comfortable at negotiating at a senior level, pricing to risk and business due diligence.

We have worked with the business for a number of years and it is a great place to work, the teams are supportive and professional, they reward you well and the opportunities to grow and develop are clear.

For more information contact Catherine 01279713900