Broker Development Manager(s) ‒ Asset Finance

Two roles – 1 in the North 1 in the South

Remote work

Salary: c£50k ote £80K plus car allowance and benefits

You will be working for a fast-growing lender in asset finance. We have two new opportunities for Broker Managers to manage existing and develop new broker relationships in the hard and soft asset space.

Your responsibilities

Regular meetings with Brokers and maintain regular communication to maximise new business opportunities.

Provide training and general business support to brokers to provide detailed proposal information.

Maintain a thorough understanding of internal credit policy and process.

Forge a collaborative partnership with internal support functions (e.g., sales support and risk) to expediate sales

Attend industry and networking events to promote asset and other group products.

Essential skills

You will need to have experience of the asset finance sector, with strong relationship building skills, ideally with experience of having worked in a broker development capacity.

Call Julie for more information: 01279713900