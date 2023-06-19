Broker BDM Opportunities ‒ Asset Finance

Nationwide

Home-based

Salary £60k-£70k excellent bonus, car allowance and benefits

Our client, a specialist bank, has opportunities for additional BDMs to develop their Broker brand in the asset finance sector. They are an excellent employer and the role presents a unique career opportunity.

Your responsibilities

To target, negotiate and secure new business opportunities from direct and non-direct introductory sources

To identify, develop and maintain introductory sources within England, Wales and Scotland or any specific area nominated from time to time

To accurately, knowledgeably and competently prepare credit applications for submission to the credit team, credit committee and risk committee (dependent on proposed terms, asset category and associated risks)

To utilise the Bank’s compliance and legal teams effectively to ensure the safe and compliant facilitation of asset finance business

To maintain accurate records of all sales activity, business pipelines and sales opportunities; while providing regular forecasts for business planning purposes

To comply with all regulatory and compliance requirements, including ‘Treating Customers Fairly’ and ‘Conduct Risk’ responsibilities at all time

To provide a source of expertise to the Bank on asset finance sales issues

Seek out new markets to develop wider business opportunities for the Bank

To promote the brand, culture and values within the bank and to external business introducers, brokers and suppliers

Your skills

A proven record of success in business development and sales in asset finance with Broker channel connections

An understanding of the relevant rules under the financial services acts

A wide knowledge and experience in sales and marketing, preferably in the financial services sector

A high level of financial and commercial awareness

Excellent sales and interpersonal skills

An impressive record of achieving targets

Excellent communication, time management, planning and organisational skills

An understanding of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements