THC Recruitment

Broker BDM Opportunities ‒ Asset Finance
Nationwide
Home-based
Salary £60k-£70k excellent bonus, car allowance and benefits

Our client, a specialist bank, has opportunities for additional BDMs to develop their Broker brand in the asset finance sector. They are an excellent employer and the role presents a unique career opportunity.

Your responsibilities

  • To target, negotiate and secure new business opportunities from direct and non-direct introductory sources
  • To identify, develop and maintain introductory sources within England, Wales and Scotland or any specific area nominated from time to time
  • To accurately, knowledgeably and competently prepare credit applications for submission to the credit team, credit committee and risk committee (dependent on proposed terms, asset category and associated risks)
  • To utilise the Bank’s compliance and legal teams effectively to ensure the safe and compliant facilitation of asset finance business
  • To maintain accurate records of all sales activity, business pipelines and sales opportunities; while providing regular forecasts for business planning purposes
  • To comply with all regulatory and compliance requirements, including ‘Treating Customers Fairly’ and ‘Conduct Risk’ responsibilities at all time
  • To provide a source of expertise to the Bank on asset finance sales issues
  • Seek out new markets to develop wider business opportunities for the Bank
  • To promote the brand, culture and values within the bank and to external business introducers, brokers and suppliers

Your skills

  • A proven record of success in business development and sales in asset finance with Broker channel connections
  • An understanding of the relevant rules under the financial services acts
  • A wide knowledge and experience in sales and marketing, preferably in the financial services sector
  • A high level of financial and commercial awareness
  • Excellent sales and interpersonal skills
  • An impressive record of achieving targets
  • Excellent communication, time management, planning and organisational skills
  • An understanding of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements