Broker BDM Opportunities ‒ Asset Finance
Nationwide
Home-based
Salary £60k-£70k excellent bonus, car allowance and benefits
Our client, a specialist bank, has opportunities for additional BDMs to develop their Broker brand in the asset finance sector. They are an excellent employer and the role presents a unique career opportunity.
Your responsibilities
- To target, negotiate and secure new business opportunities from direct and non-direct introductory sources
- To identify, develop and maintain introductory sources within England, Wales and Scotland or any specific area nominated from time to time
- To accurately, knowledgeably and competently prepare credit applications for submission to the credit team, credit committee and risk committee (dependent on proposed terms, asset category and associated risks)
- To utilise the Bank’s compliance and legal teams effectively to ensure the safe and compliant facilitation of asset finance business
- To maintain accurate records of all sales activity, business pipelines and sales opportunities; while providing regular forecasts for business planning purposes
- To comply with all regulatory and compliance requirements, including ‘Treating Customers Fairly’ and ‘Conduct Risk’ responsibilities at all time
- To provide a source of expertise to the Bank on asset finance sales issues
- Seek out new markets to develop wider business opportunities for the Bank
- To promote the brand, culture and values within the bank and to external business introducers, brokers and suppliers
Your skills
- A proven record of success in business development and sales in asset finance with Broker channel connections
- An understanding of the relevant rules under the financial services acts
- A wide knowledge and experience in sales and marketing, preferably in the financial services sector
- A high level of financial and commercial awareness
- Excellent sales and interpersonal skills
- An impressive record of achieving targets
- Excellent communication, time management, planning and organisational skills
- An understanding of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements