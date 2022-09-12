BDM – Motor Stocking Finance
South East UK
We have a fabulous opportunity to join a supplier stock funding to independent and franchise car dealerships across the South East area.
- Essex
- North London
- South London
- Berkshire
- Hampshire
- Surrey
- Kent
- West Sussex
- East Sussex
The successful candidate may come from Stocking Finance or Motor Finance with a desire to build an area and a career and will have:
- A solid track record performing in business development roles within dealer/stocking finance or a motor finance environment, a good working knowledge of finance agreements would be preferred but not essential
- Proven relationship-building skills with an existing network of contacts and existing relationships within dealerships.
- An established track record in structuring, pricing and originating deals. Full training can be given.
- Able to build rapport and establish solid partnerships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve successful outcomes and deliver against key objectives
- The ability to manage effectively multiple deal flows and work within deadlines
This is a field-based role with an excellent salary commission car and bank-related benefits
Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.