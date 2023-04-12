Asset Finance
Relationship Manager
Excellent salary and benefits OTE £85k
West Midlands
Working for a prestigious independent provider of Asset Finance, this role is to develop Direct SME Asset Finance in the West Midlands.
Aptitude is as important as experience!
Your Experience/Skillset
- Ideally with 2+ years’ experience in a field-based B2B financial product/leasing sales role
- Experienced in pricing, structuring and negotiating asset finance transactions
- Credible and able to negotiate at the board level across a range of business sizes to Large Corporation
- Strong Selling and Account Management skillset
- Ability to work to targets and deadlines
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900