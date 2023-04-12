Asset Finance

Relationship Manager

Excellent salary and benefits OTE £85k

West Midlands

Working for a prestigious independent provider of Asset Finance, this role is to develop Direct SME Asset Finance in the West Midlands.

Aptitude is as important as experience!

Your Experience/Skillset

Ideally with 2+ years’ experience in a field-based B2B financial product/leasing sales role

Experienced in pricing, structuring and negotiating asset finance transactions

Credible and able to negotiate at the board level across a range of business sizes to Large Corporation

Strong Selling and Account Management skillset

Ability to work to targets and deadlines

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900