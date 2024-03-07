The Government’s move to make full expensing available for leased equipment is another measure to boost productivity and growth, but what does this year’s Spring Budget mean for businesses? Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive of Time Finance, shares his thoughts on optimism and the outlook for the economy and UK SMEs.

In his Autumn Statement last year, the Chancellor announced the move to make full expensing permanent, a measure that was considered to be the biggest business tax cut in modern British history and one that would stimulate £20bn of investment a year for ten years.

This was a great move, but it fell short of helping the many businesses that simply don’t have the working capital to invest in growth. The Chancellor put this right in his Spring Budget with the announcement that full expensing will now apply to leased assets. It wasn’t the headline grabber for this pre-election budget, but it will make a big difference to businesses.

The reality for many businesses is that the challenges of the past few years have left their capital in short supply. Cashflow is still a very real day-to-day issue for businesses, and when it comes to investing in new equipment – tax incentives or not – many businesses may have been putting their plans on hold.

Now they can lease new equipment and offset the costs against their tax bill, reducing their tax by up to 25% for every £1 invested. Making investments more affordable will be a big catalyst for businesses, allowing more SMEs to invest in growth while benefiting from the Annual Investment Allowance.

A boost to business confidence

Elsewhere in the Spring Budget good news came in the form of forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that inflation is continuing to head in the right direction, and the OBR’s prediction that inflation will fall lower than the 2% target in just a few months will be a big boost across the board.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This is really important, and something we need to keep fueling. The Chancellor called this a ‘budget for long-term growth’, and optimism and confidence are vital here. Business investment, productivity and growth are only possible when businesses feel empowered to chase their ambitions. A business that is cautious becomes risk averse, and before too long it has the potential to stagnate or worse, make the difficult decision to fold.

There is no question of how challenging the past few years have been for businesses, and for many the need to respond to change won’t disappear overnight. New challenges have reared their heads too frequently since 2020, but the resilience amongst SMEs has created a bold, brave and agile business community.

At the end of last year, there was a rise in new businesses with the number of UK incorporations between October and December 2023 increasing by 30,363 (16.5%) compared to the same period in 2022. Confidence is growing, entrepreneurs are seizing opportunities, and that’s something we need to collectively nurture for the sake of our economic strength.

Measures to support business growth

For a long time businesses have been in survival mode, managing their everyday expenses against a backdrop of ongoing economic challenges. In this year’s Spring Budget the Chancellor announced a transition from the Recovery Loan Scheme to a Growth Guarantee Scheme, which will help an estimated 11,000 businesses. This move – in name if nothing else – represents a shift of focus from survival to growth. For a lot of businesses, this shift is just as much in mindset as it is in action.

With business rates staying high, at least until inflation and interest rates fall, the issue of cashflow remains. So the question here is how can businesses balance cashflow with investing for growth? We are helping some 11,000 business owners find this balance right now, and that’s a role we take great pride in. Businesses can’t stand still, and while the Government is taking steps to help them succeed and prosper, our role as a funder to SMEs remains vital.