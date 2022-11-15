Energy Monitor reporter Nour Ghantous (left) in conversation with Jonas Moberg, CEO of the Green Hydrogen Organisation at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

“People are increasingly realising that we have plenty of renewable energy [and] we can use that much more if we convert it into hydrogen through electrolysis,” Jonas Moberg, CEO of the Green Hydrogen Organisation (GH2), tells Energy Monitor in an interview at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Green, or renewable, hydrogen could displace carbon-based fuels in everything from fertilisers to steel-making to fuel for ships, he suggests.

Moberg talks about green hydrogen’s challenges, including building public acceptance for the roll-out of more solar and wind power, and his views on the role of the private sector in bringing about “real change”.

Climate action beyond green hydrogen at COP27:

Reporter Nour Ghantous (week one) and senior writer Dave Keating (week two) are reporting from COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on behalf of Energy Monitor and our parent company, GlobalData.

