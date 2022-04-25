Shire Leasing supports reforesting in North-West Madagascar

UK lessor marks tree planting milestone for Earth Day

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In Our Planet’, which urges us all to act (boldly), innovate (broadly) and implement (quickly) in a partnership for the planet. “Businesses, governments, citizens – everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable,” organisers say.

In this context, UK-based Shire Leasing has announced it has reached a key milestone in its ongoing ‘Tree for a Lease’ programme, having commissioned the planting of over 5,000 trees as part of a commitment to invest in our planet.

Through its partnership with Play It Green, an organisation offering a simple and accessible way to support reforestation whilst lowering carbon footprints, every new lease transaction Shire Leasing funds results in a tree being planted. Their current planting programme is taking place in the North West of Madagascar, a country where over 90% of rainforests have been lost.

The long-term benefit to the environment is tremendous as a single tree stores, on average, 22kg of CO2 per year and in exchange releases oxygen (European Environment Agency). Shire’s forest will go on to absorb over 110 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere each year, with this increasing as they build their forest numbers further.

Shire’s ‘Tree for a Lease’ programme not only helps support the environment but also offers long-term employment, gender equality and livelihood to the local communities planting and managing the mangrove and upland forests at the three tree-planting sites in North-West Madagascar.

To follow the progress of the ‘Forest Garden’, visit Shire Leasing’s CSR webpage.

Earth Day: how leasing companies can make a difference