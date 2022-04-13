$259bn in global non-financial intangible leased asset sales by 2025

Global leasing to grow at a rate of 9.2% to 2025

The leasing market for non-financial intangible assets will earn $259.4bn (£199bn) in global annual sales by 2025, according to a Dublin-based market research company, whose recent report considers the outlook for global leasing to 2030.

The leasing market reached a value of nearly $1.18 trillion (£911bn) in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow to $1.84 trillion (£1.41 trillion) in 2025 at a rate of 9.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $2.53 trillion (£1.95 trillion) in 2030, Research and Markets said in a press release.

Growth factors

The rates of growth to date are attributed to strong emerging markets, demand from the aerospace and defence industry, a rise in consumer awareness, growth in the used cars market, growth in residential construction activity and increased internet penetration.

In the years to come, global population growth, increased urbanisation, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, the emergence of start-ups, the growing healthcare industry, increasing infrastructure spending and the development of mega infrastructure projects will drive the growth.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the leasing market in the future include the growing popularity of on-demand taxi services, a reduction in free trade and a shortage of skilled workforce, the company said.

Geography

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the leasing market, accounting for 36.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions.

Looking ahead, the fastest-growing regions in the leasing market will be Africa and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.3% and 12.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.6% and 10.6% respectively.

The leasing market is fragmented, with a large number of players. High fragmentation in the market is mainly due to the presence of local players across geographies who set up their operations to cater to the local culture and preferences, especially consumer goods and household equipment, the company said in a release.

Top 10 global players

The top ten competitors in the market made up 8.15% of the total market in 2020. This is expected to change soon with the increasing number of franchisee agreements between food and retail stores globally and an increasing number of airlines going for aircraft leasing.

Germany-based Volkswagen Leasing GmbH was the largest competitor with 2.06% of the market, followed by US car rental company Enterprise Holdings Inc. with 1.33%, the US’s McDonald’s Corporation (leasing equipment to franchisees) with 0.91%, Germany-based Daimler (Mercedes-Benz Group AG) with 0.69%, US-based industrial and construction equipment rental company United Rentals Inc. with 0.60%, 7-Eleven of the US (via franchise leasing arrangements) with 0.58%, the Dutch-based Car-as-a-Service provider LeasePlan Corporation N.V. with 0.53%, US-based equipment rental company Ashtead Group with 0.5%, Germany-based Deutsche Leasing AG with 0.48%, and Japan-based Tokyo Century with 0.46%.

Some of the major players in the leasing industry have integrated businesses such as finance leasing and manufacturing along with leasing services.

Non-financial intangible leased assets

The top opportunities in the leasing market segmented by type will arise in the non-financial intangible assets leasing segment, which will gain $259.4 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $595.8bn of global annual sales by 2025. The leasing market size will gain the most in China at $127.4bn, Research and Markets said in a statement.

Non-financial intangible assets include rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements, etc. for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder by companies, sole traders and partnerships.

